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Apple crosses USD 5 trillion market cap on Tuesday trading, becomes second company to achieve milestone

Apple crossed the historic USD 5 trillion market capitalization mark during trading on Tuesday, becoming only the second publicly listed company in the world to reach the milestone.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Apple crosses USD 5 trillion market cap on Tuesday trading, becomes second company to achieve milestone
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