Apple Delays Some AI Improvements To Siri Until 2026- All You Need To Know

Apple AI Upgrades In Siri: Apple has postponed the rollout of certain highly anticipated AI upgrades to Siri, its voice assistant, pushing the release to 2026 instead of the previously expected 2025 timeline. The new AI upgrade would supercharge Siri with the ability to take action inside other apps until next year.

Apple has been enhancing Siri’s personalization by improving its ability to understand user context and execute tasks across apps. However, the company has not disclosed a reason for the delay. Last year, Apple unveiled "Apple Intelligence," a suite of AI-driven features that included email rewriting and inbox summarization.

In a statement, Apple acknowledged the delay, stating that it has "been working on a more personalized Siri, giving it more awareness of your personal context, as well as the ability to take action for you within and across your apps. It’s going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

AI-Powered Siri: What's New

The anticipated capabilities include seamless app integration, enabling Siri to access and utilize on-device data for task completion. Siri is also expected to offer context-aware responses, such as retrieving recommended podcasts or extracting flight details from messages.

Adding further, Apple is focusing on enhanced privacy and security, ensuring that its AI infrastructure processes data securely on its chips.

Apple's Siri Upgrade Vs Gemini AI model

Apple's Siri upgrade comes at a time of growing competition in the AI space. Alphabet’s Google has integrated its Gemini AI model into its voice assistant, while Amazon has enhanced Alexa with new AI capabilities, offering premium features for $19.99 per month or free for Prime subscribers.

Apple's Cloud Evolution

Apple is developing a large cloud computing infrastructure powered by its own chips to uphold its privacy standards while enhancing AI features. The company reports that Siri handles 1.5 billion user requests daily.