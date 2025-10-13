Apple Diwali Offers 2025: Massive Savings On iPhone 16, iPhone 16 & MacBooks — Check Details

Apple has launched its much-awaited Diwali Sale in India, offering significant discounts on popular devices like the iPhone 16 series, MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods. The festive offers are available both online and in retail stores, providing customers multiple ways to save their money. The sale includes instant cashback, No Cost EMI options, and trade-in deals, making it easier for buyers to upgrade their devices.

Customers can enjoy special benefits during the sale, such as free engraving on their devices, help with setting up new products, and extended warranty options. Apple is also offering limited-time bundle deals, so buyers can get more than one device at discounted prices. These offers are available on Apple’s official website and at authorised stores across India.

iPhone 16 Series: Up to Rs 5,000 Cashback

During this Diwali Sale, Apple is offering up to Rs 5,000 instant cashback on iPhone 16 models when purchased using eligible bank cards. Additionally, customers can avail of up to 12 months of No Cost EMI options. These offers are available through the Apple Stores and retail partners.

MacBooks: Discounts Up to Rs 10,000

Apple is providing up to Rs 10,000 cashback on various MacBook models, including the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, during the Diwali Sale. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip is available at an effective price of Rs 1,59,900, down from Rs 1,69,900. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro chip is now priced at Rs 2,39,900, reduced from Rs 2,49,900.

AirPods and Accessories: Festive Deals

Apple is also offering discounts on AirPods and various accessories as part of the Diwali Sale. Customers can enjoy instant cashback and No Cost EMI options on selected products, making it an ideal time to purchase Apple audio devices and accessories.

How to Avail the Offers

Visit the Apple Store or authorised retail partners.

Use eligible bank cards to receive instant cashback.

Opt for No Cost EMI options where available.

Exchange old devices for additional discounts.

The Apple Diwali Sale is live now and will continue until stocks last.