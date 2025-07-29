Apple Drives India To Become Biggest Smartphone Exporter To US In April-June, Pips China

New Delhi: The share of U.S. smartphone shipments assembled in China shrank from 61 percent in Q2 2024 to 25 percent in Q2 2025, and most of this decline has been absorbed by India, according to a new report.

The total volume of “Made-in-India” smartphones grew by 240 percent year-on-year and now accounts for 44 percent of smartphones imported into the US, up from just 13 percent in Q2 2024, according to research firm Canalys (now part of Omdia).

“India became the leading manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the US for the very first time in Q2 2025, largely driven by Apple’s accelerated supply chain shift to India amid an uncertain trade landscape between the U.S. and China,” said Sanyam Chaurasia, Principal Analyst at Canalys.

Apple has significantly scaled up its production capacity in India over the past few years as part of its ‘China Plus One’ strategy and has dedicated most of its export capacity in India to supplying the U.S. market in 2025.

“Apple has begun manufacturing and assembling Pro models of the iPhone 16 series in India, but it still relies on established manufacturing bases in China for the large-scale supply needed for Pro models in the US,” added Chaurasia.

Samsung and Motorola have also increased their share of US-bound supply from India, although their transitions have been significantly slower and smaller in scale compared to Apple. Like Apple, Motorola’s core manufacturing hub is in China, while Samsung primarily produces its smartphones in Vietnam.

U.S. smartphone shipments grew by 1 percent in Q2 2025 as vendors continued to frontload inventories amid tariff concerns. The uncertain outcome of trade negotiations with China has further accelerated the reorientation of global supply chains.

Apple rapidly built up its inventories toward the end of Q1 and aimed to maintain those levels in Q2. Samsung also increased its inventory in Q2, driving a 38 percent year-on-year growth in shipments, largely fueled by its Galaxy A-series devices, the report said.