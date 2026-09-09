/Apple Event 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 - What to expect

Apple's September event is shaping up to be one of its biggest in years. The Surprise and Shine event is set to take place today from 10:30 PM (IST), and it should bring Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra 4, and new AirPods 5. Here's a quick look at what each product might bring.
Foldable iPhone
The foldable iPhone is the big story. Reports say it will use a book-style design that opens up like a mini iPad. Folded, it should show a 5.5-inch screen, and unfolded, that jumps to roughly 7.8 inches. Apple wanted a crease-free display but couldn't fully manage that, so expect a minimal crease backed by a durable liquid metal hinge.
The device could be just 4.5mm thick when open, making it Apple's thinnest iPhone ever, and around 9mm when folded. To hit that thinness, Apple reportedly dropped Face ID for Touch ID, built into a side button like on the iPad Air. Camera-wise, expect an Ultra Wide and Wide lens on the back, plus front cameras on both displays. Pricing could start around $2,000, going up to $2,500 for higher storage.
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max should look familiar, sticking close to the iPhone 17 Pro's design, though the Pro Max might get slightly thicker for a bigger battery. New colours are expected, including dark cherry and light blue, but reportedly no black option this time. The Dynamic Island should shrink a bit further.
The bigger news is on camera tech, with Apple reportedly working on a variable-aperture main camera that adjusts how much light hits the sensor, useful in both bright and low-light shots. Both phones should run on the new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, offering better speed and efficiency. Prices are expected to rise too, somewhere between $100 and $300 over last year's models.
Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4
On wearables, Apple's smartwatch lineup is also expected to receive an update. The Apple Watch Series 12 is not expected to receive significant design changes, although Apple could bring back a ceramic case option. An upgraded processor could improve health and fitness tracking.
The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is also expected to retain its current design. Like the Series 12, the Ultra 4 is expected to receive an upgraded processor and associated improvements. No major design changes are expected for the rugged Apple Watch model.
AirPods 5
AirPods 5 could also debut at this event. References to them have already shown up in macOS beta code. Expect an updated H3 chip aimed at improving sound quality and cutting down latency, with both ANC and non-ANC versions likely to continue.
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