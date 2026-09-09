/Apple Event 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 - What to expect

The device could be just 4.5mm thick when open, making it Apple's thinnest iPhone ever, and around 9mm when folded. To hit that thinness, Apple reportedly dropped Face ID for Touch ID, built into a side button like on the iPad Air. Camera-wise, expect an Ultra Wide and Wide lens on the back, plus front cameras on both displays. Pricing could start around $2,000, going up to $2,500 for higher storage.