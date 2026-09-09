Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Apple Event 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 - What to expect

Apple Event 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 - What to expect

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max should look familiar, sticking close to the iPhone 17 Pro's design, though the Pro Max might get slightly thicker for a bigger battery.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
Apple Event 2026: iPhone 18 Pro, Foldable iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 - What to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
WATCH: No water, only fists – Pak troops & spies fight over tanker, 22 injured
2
3
4
5