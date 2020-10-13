Apple event today: How and where to watch iPhone 12 launch live stream, specifications and expected price

Technology giant Apple is schedule to host its launch event on Tuesday (October 13) and it is expected that the Cupertino-based firm would use the grand event to unveil the much-awaited iPhone 12 lineup.

The event will take place virtually and Apple may unveil four new iPhone models along with 5G support during the event. Apple is formally calling the event “Hi, Speed”.

Apple event timing, live stream details

The Apple event will begin at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today and will be hosted virtually from the Apple Park. It will be streamed live through the dedicated Apple Events site and on YouTube as well. You will have to log on to Apple events site to watch the event live.

Announcements expected during Apple event

If rumours are to be believed, Apple would launch four new iPhone models at the event that will be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. All new models will have 5G support and the US versions of these smartphones will come equipped with antennae for faster, mmWave frequencies. Apple is also expected to unveil its new HomePod (read the HomePod mini) or over-the-ear headphones.

Expected price of iPhone 12 series

iPhone 12 mini seems to be the most affordable model in the latest range, with a starting price tag of around Rs. 51,200. The iPhone 12 is likely to start at Rs. 58,600, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max starting price could be around Rs 73,200) and Rs 80,600, respectively.

Expected specifications of iPhone 12

Speculations are rife that iPhone 12 series smartphones would come with OLED Super Retina XDR displays and feature a Ceramic Shield glass cover on top. The new smartphones may also sport Apple's A14 Bionic SoC. A post on Weibo claimed that the new iPhone models would support 15W wireless charging called MagSafe.

Some reports claimed that the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 would sport dual rear cameras, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max would provide triple rear cameras, with the third camera being a LiDAR sensor.