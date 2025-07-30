Apple Foldable iPhone Likely To Debut In September 2026; Check Expected Display, Design, Camera And Price

Apple Foldable iPhone In India: Apple is likely to launch its first foldable iPhone in the second half of next year, according to a JP Morgan report. The foldable model is expected to debut in September 2026 and will likely be part of the iPhone 18 lineup. The much-anticipated premium smartphone may adopt a book-style folding design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. Moreover, Samsung is also likely to continue expanding its foldable portfolio.

Apple Foldable iPhone Features (Expected)

The much-anticipated smartphone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, slightly smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 8-inch inner and 6.5-inch outer screens. Apple may introduce a crease-free inner display, offering a superior build quality and a seamless visual experience.

The design is likely to retain Apple’s signature clean aesthetic, possibly incorporating a titanium frame and support for the Apple Pencil. It is expected to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A20-series chip, based on an efficient 3nm architecture.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone may support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and storage options of up to 1TB, positioning the phone as a top-tier device for productivity and media consumption. The foldable iPhone is also expected to sport a high-end rear camera system with advanced computational photography and 8K video recording capabilities. Adding further, the battery may support fast wired charging along with MagSafe wireless charging.

Apple Foldable iPhone Price In India (Expected)

The iPhone Fold could start at around $1,999 in the United States, which may translate to a starting price of approximately Rs 1,74,900 in India, factoring in taxes and import duties. According to media reports, Apple is expected to sell around 10 to 15 million foldable iPhones in fiscal year 2027, with sales potentially growing to 40 to 45 million units by fiscal year 2029, reflecting strong market demand and adoption