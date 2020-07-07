हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple

Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook chiefs to testify before US House antitrust panel on July 27

Amazon`s Jeff Bezos, Facebook`s Mark Zuckerberg, Google`s Sundar Pichai and Apple`s Tim Cook will appear before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe into the companies, the statement said.They will be allowed to appear virtually.

Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook chiefs to testify before US House antitrust panel on July 27

Washington: The chief executives of Amazon.com, Apple, Alphabet`s Google and Facebook will appear before a US House of Representatives panel on July 27, the committee said in a statement on Monday.

Amazon`s Jeff Bezos, Facebook`s Mark Zuckerberg, Google`s Sundar Pichai and Apple`s Tim Cook will appear before the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe into the companies, the statement said. They will be allowed to appear virtually.

"As we have said from the start, their testimony is essential for us to complete this investigation," Jerrold Nadler, the House judiciary panel chairman, and David Cicilline, the House antitrust subcommittee chairman, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported the big four tech platforms` heads would testify before U.S. Congress. Lawmakers are expected to release a report on their antitrust investigation in the coming weeks.

The US Justice Department is also probing the big four tech platforms. Facebook and Amazon are also facing inquiries by the Federal Trade Commission, while U.S. states attorneys general are looking at Facebook and Google.

AppleGoogleAmazonUS House antitrust panel
