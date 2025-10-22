Apple Hypertension Notifications: How To Use It; Check Compatible Devices, And Turn On THESE Settings Before Using the Feature

Apple Hypertension Notifications Feature: Can you imagine waking up one day and your doctor tells you to watch your blood pressure more closely. You look at your wrist and see your Apple Watch, ready to help. With watchOS 10, Apple has added a special hypertension feature that makes checking your blood pressure easy.

You can track your readings, set reminders, and get useful information about your heart health. A key new feature of the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 10, and Series 11 is hypertension notifications. Whether you have high blood pressure or just want to stay healthy, this article will show you how to use the Apple Watch’s hypertension feature in a simple and easy way.

What Is Hypertension?

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition that can harm your heart, blood vessels, and other organs over time. Your Apple Watch can help by using its optical heart sensor to track your heart data. If it notices signs of high blood pressure, it will alert you. The watch checks your data over a 30-day period, starting from the day you turn on hypertension notifications.

Apple Hypertension Notifications Feature: Compatible Devices

With watchOS 26, hypertension notifications are now available on several Apple Watch models, including Series 11, Series 10, Series 9, Ultra 3, and Ultra 2. To use this feature, you also need an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26. Once set up, your watch can help you monitor your blood pressure and alert you to any patterns of hypertension. (Also Read: OpenAI Launches AI-Powered Browser ChatGPT Atlas In Latest Challenge To Google; Check Features And Availability)

Apple Hypertension Notifications Feature: Requirements

To use this feature, Wrist Detection must be turned on your Apple Watch. You also need to be 22 years or older, not pregnant, and have never been diagnosed with hypertension.

How To Use Apple's Hypertension Notifications Feature

Step 1: Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap your profile icon in the top corner.

Step 3: Under Features, select Health Checklist.

Step 4: Tap Hypertension Notifications.

Step 5: Confirm your age and whether you’ve been diagnosed with hypertension, then tap Continue.

Step 6: Follow the on-screen instructions by tapping Next, then tap Done to finish setup.