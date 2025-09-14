Apple India Reportedly Breaks Pre-Order Records With ‘Made In India’ iPhone 17 Series; Check Specifications And Sale Date

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series launch in India has created a buzz in India, with pre-orders breaking records even before the devices have officially come into stores. The new iPhone 17 lineup, unveiled at Apple’s event on September 9, brings major upgrades in design, performance, and camera technology. However, limited supplies have already caused shortages in stores across the country.

Despite the high prices, pre-orders have surged more than expected, reflecting strong demand. Apple stores across India have reported limited initial supplies, leaving some customers waiting to buy their desired models.

In China, the iPhone 17 series broke pre-order records within the first minute of availability, crossing last year’s iPhone 16 sales, even without the much-anticipated iPhone Air, which faced regulatory delays.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile,retailers in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru have reported that demand is very high in stores and online as well. Some models have already sold out and shortages are being felt in many outlets.

However, to attract buyers many Apple retail partners are offering special pre-order deals, such as,benefits worth up to Rs 17,000, discounts on accessories, and even guaranteed day-one delivery in several cities.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series by introducing four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone Air. Key upgrades include ProMotion displays, 48MP Fusion wide cameras, and a 120Hz refresh rate across all models.

The starting price in India for the base iPhone 17 (256GB) is Rs 82,900, while the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) is priced at a landmark Rs 2,29,900, making it the first iPhone in India to pass the Rs 2 lakh mark.

(Also Read: Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched In India With Longest Ever Battery Life; Check Camera, Battery, Display Price And Pre-order Date)

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2622x1206 pixels at 460 ppi. The screen’s design includes rounded corners within a standard rectangle, with the actual viewable area slightly smaller.

It comes with the advanced display features like Dynamic Island, Always-On display, and ProMotion technology with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports HDR, True Tone, wide colour (P3), and Haptic Touch. The screen offers a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio, and has anti-reflective and fingerprint-resistant coating for better durability.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and could reach a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display supports ProMotion at up to 120Hz and includes an Always-On feature for seamless viewing. Durability has also been upgraded with Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back, offering three times more scratch resistance and four times more crack resistance than previous models.

Camera upgrades are significant, with a triple 48MP Fusion system offering up to 8x optical zoom, improved low-light performance thanks to the Photonic Engine, and an 18MP front camera supporting dual-capture video and adaptive framing for portraits and landscapes. Connectivity is also enhanced with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and the N1 wireless chip.

The Sales will officially start on September 19 across India. As supply is already limited, only those who pre-ordered early are likely to get their phones. Others may have to wait for the next batch.