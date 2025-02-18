Apple Intelligence Siri Overhaul Hits Roadblock, Delay Possible

Apple's plans to introduce a smarter version of Siri, incorporating Apple Intelligence features, may be delayed due to engineering problems and software bugs. According to Mac Rumours, the company is struggling to get the new functionality ready in time for the upcoming iOS 18.4 update.

The reports obtained by Mac Rumours had suggested that Apple would introduce the new Siri features in iOS 18.4, but with the first beta expected to drop as soon as next week, it appears that Siri won't be ready to go. Apple has already promised that Apple Intelligence will be available in new languages in April, which is when the iOS 18.4 update is expected to launch.

The delay may push some features to May, with Apple potentially planning to introduce them in an iOS 18.5 update, as per Mac Rumours. Apple has promised three key Apple Intelligence features for Siri, including personal context to better understand and respond to requests, the ability to do more in and between apps, and on-screen awareness to respond to requests that involve content the user is looking at.

Employees testing the new Siri features have reportedly said that they are not yet working consistently. This delay is unusual, as major new features rarely arrive as late as May, given Apple's typical development cycle. The reports by Mac Rumours suggest that Apple could still debut the features in iOS 18.4 but turn them off by default as testing continues until iOS 18.5.

This would mean that the new functionality would still be present in iOS 18.4, but not enabled until later. The first iOS 18.4 beta is expected soon, but it's unlikely that Siri will be included in the initial beta, given the reported delays.