Apple iOS 15.4.1 released: Here’s how it fixes battery drain issues

New Delhi: Apple released iOS 15.4.1 today to address battery drain concerns that had been plaguing iPhone and iPad users since the previous edition. Users of tvOS, watchOS, and macOS will also receive upgrades from the tech giant.

You must first go to Settings in order to use the new software.

Now select General from the drop-down menu.

Go to Software Update to see what's new.

The software on your iPhone will be updated.

iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch are all compatible with iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1.

"An application with kernel privileges may be able to execute arbitrary code." "Apple is aware of reports that this vulnerability has been aggressively exploited," the company added.

The update brings some significant fixes for your iPhone:

After updating to iOS 15.4, the battery may deplete faster than planned.

While navigating text or showing an alarm, braille devices may become unresponsive.

Designed for the iPhone Some third-party apps may cause hearing devices to lose connectivity.

Last week, Apple released the iOS 15.4 update, which included tweaks to a number of functions, including Face Unlock. Some consumers have claimed that after installing the new update, their Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones are having battery depletion issues. After updating the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max systems, users have reported that the battery has begun to deplete quickly.

Most users have encountered battery depletion concerns after a system update, according to a Reddit thread. According to a study by Phone Arena, the problem of iPhone battery depletion has dramatically grown after the new update.

