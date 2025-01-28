Apple iOS 18.3 Stable Update For iPhones: Apple Intelligence Download Now Available In India- Details Inside

Apple iOS 18.3 Stable Update: Apple has officially rolled out the stable version of iOS 18.3 for compatible iPhones. The new update brings a mix of new features, improvements, bug fixes, and some regional limitations, particularly for users in India. iOS 18.3 introduces advancements in Visual Intelligence and refined notification summaries. However, for users in India, the update does not include Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI-powered features.

The iOS 18.3 update is available for all iPhones running iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features are limited to the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models. The update is now available for download on devices such as the iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 11 series, and later models. On the security front, iOS 18.3 addresses 20 bugs and implements measures to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive audio and visual data on iPhones.

What's New In iOS 18.3

The iPhone 16 series debuts an innovative Visual Intelligence feature that allows users to open a quick photo viewfinder from the Camera Control button to gather environmental information. This feature also introduces new capabilities, such as enabling Auto Exposure and Auto Focus Lock with a light press.

Additionally, Visual Intelligence can identify the names of plants and animals in real-time. Users simply need to point their phone’s camera at the subject to access this functionality effortlessly. However, Apple has temporarily disabled its AI-driven 'Notification Summaries' feature for news and entertainment apps in this update.

The update also improves security by addressing 20 bugs and enhancing protections against unauthorized access to sensitive audio and visual data. Furthermore, iOS 18.3 restores the ability to perform repeated calculations using the equals button on the Calculator app and resolves an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request.

How to Get Apple Intelligence in India On iOS 18.3

Currently, Apple Intelligence is not supported in Indian English. To use Apple Intelligence, you need to change your default language to US English or Canadian English. This workaround will remain in place until Apple Intelligence is officially supported in India. We’ll update you as soon as that happens.

How to Download iOS 18.3 On Your iPhone

Step 1: Open Settings.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap General, then select Software Update. If your device is compatible, you will see the iOS 18.3 update available.

Step 3: Tap Download and Install.

Step 4: Enter your passcode and agree to the terms and conditions when prompted.