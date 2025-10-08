Apple iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update: Check Features, Eligible iPhone Models And How To Install

Apple iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update: Apple has introduced the second public beta of iOS 26.1 update for iPhone to developers and beta testers, less than a month after the company released iOS 26, which introduced Liquid Glass, call screening and more to your device. According to media reports, there are several minor changes in tow.

iOS 26.1 Public Beta 2: Features

With this new update, there is a new slide gesture to dismiss alarms and timers, along with a cleaner, more consistent UI. The update enhances control over audio and microphone settings. It also introduces subtle layout adjustments throughout system menus, as Apple continues to fine-tune the overall iOS 26 experience.

iOS 26.1 Public Beta 2: Eligible Models

The iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 17 series, featuring the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air; the iPhone 16 series, which comprises the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16e; and the iPhone 15 series, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Also Read: Smartphones Launching In October 2025: From OnePlus 15 To iQOO 15; Check Expected Camera, Display And Other Features)

The iPhone 14 series consists of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the iPhone 13 series offers the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 series includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 series features the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone SE, covering the 2nd generation and later models.

iOS 26.1 Public Beta 2: How To Install

Step 1: Sign up for the public beta on Apple’s website: https://beta.apple.com/sp/betaprogram/

Step 2: On your iPhone, go to Settings → General → Software Update.

Step 3: Tap Beta Updates and select iOS 26.1 Public Beta.

Step 4: Return to the Software Update page and wait for the download to appear.

Step 5: Agree to Apple’s terms and start the download; installation will begin automatically once the download completes.