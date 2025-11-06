Apple iOS 26.1 Is Here: Major Fixes, New Features And More - Check What’s News

Apple iOS 26.1 Details: Apple has rolled out iOS 26.1, the first major update since the launch of iOS 26 in September. The new update focuses on enhancing the overall experience with small yet meaningful upgrades, design improvements, and more intuitive controls. It's now available for all iOS 26-compatible iPhones and aims to address several issues users have pointed out, particularly around the Liquid Glass interface and the Lock Screen camera shortcut.

Major New Features And Fixes

One of the biggest highlights is the new Liquid Glass Transparency Toggle. There’s a new option under Display and Brightness settings to switch between "Clear" and "Tinted" modes. The tinted option adds more opacity and contrast, making menus and buttons easier to read. It's a much-needed fix, as many users complained about poor visibility in iOS 26.

Another useful change is the ability to turn off the Lock Screen camera gesture. This feature stops the camera from accidentally opening when the phone is in your pocket or bag. You can disable it in the Camera settings without turning off the camera entirely. Apple has also added a "Slide to Stop" gesture for alarms and timers.

The update adds more language support for Apple Intelligence, which now understands Danish, Dutch, Turkish and Vietnamese. AirPods Live Translation also supports new languages like Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, making conversations smoother for AirPods Pro 2, Pro 3 and AirPods 4 users.

It gets new gesture-based controls in Apple Music. You can now swipe left or right on the mini-player to skip tracks. The new AutoMix feature also works with AirPlay, allowing seamless transitions even on external speakers.

Visually, the interface looks neater. The Settings app and Home Screen folders now have left-aligned headers, and the Phone keypad uses the Liquid Glass effect for a modern look. Safari gets a slightly wider tab bar, and the Photos app offers a redesigned video slider and editing tools.

In terms of security, Apple has replaced the Rapid Security Response feature with a new automatic background security update toggle. This allows the devices to receive security patches without requiring a full system update.