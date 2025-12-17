Apple iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Update: How iPhone Users Will Transfer Files To Android; Check What’s New

Apple iOS 26.3 Beta Update: Just days after rolling out the iOS 26.2 update, Apple has started releasing the iOS 26.3 beta 1 for eligible devices. The update is mainly aimed at developers, giving an early look at what’s coming next. While iOS 26.3 does not bring big visual changes, it focuses on how users interact with Apple’s ecosystem.

However, the more new features are expected to appear in the next beta update in the new year. The stable iOS 26.3 version is likely to launch in January or February. In this Apple iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Update, one particular feature has garnered the spotlight: the Transfer to Android functionality, which makes it easier to transfer data like photos, messages, notes, passwords, and apps to an Android device.

Apple iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Update: How To Move Files From iPhone To Android

With iOS 26.3, Apple now offers a built-in tool that helps users transfer data from an iPhone to an Android phone. There is no need to install extra apps or use third-party tools. You simply keep both phones close, follow a few on-screen steps, and select what you want to move.

Photos, videos, messages, notes, and basic account details can be transferred easily. However, some data will not move, such as health information, Bluetooth connections, and locked notes. These will need to be set up manually.

To use this feature, both phones must be updated, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth should be turned on. The connection is made using a QR code or a session code, depending on the Android phone. The tool works with different Android brands, not just one system. (Also Read: OpenAI Launches Faster ChatGPT Images With GPT-Image 1.5 To Compete With Gemini Nano Banana: Check Features, Availability, And How To Create Images)

Apple iOS 26.3 Beta 1 Update: What's New

The update introduces a new Notification Forwarding feature that lets iPhone users send incoming notifications to third-party wearable devices, such as Android smartwatches. This option can be found in the Settings app under Notifications, where a new “Notification Forwarding” section has been added.

The update also brings changes to Lock Screen customization with a separate Weather wallpaper section. Earlier, Weather and Astronomy wallpapers were grouped together, but Weather now has its own category. Apple has also added three ready-made Weather wallpapers, each with different clock fonts and weather widgets, helping users better understand how the Weather wallpaper works.