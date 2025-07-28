Apple iOS 26 Beta Update Now Available: How To Install On Your iPhone? Check Features And Eligible Devices

Apple iOS 26 Beta Update: Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 26 in the country. It gives iPhone users an early chance to try out the new features announced at WWDC earlier this year. The software release comes after multiple developer beta versions, including the recently launched Beta 4, and is now available for anyone eager to preview Apple’s upcoming major software update.

This update brings a new visual design language called Liquid Glass, along with improvements to core apps like Camera, Photos, and Safari. It also includes a range of AI-powered Apple Intelligence features. Adding further, the update reintroduces AI-generated news summaries in the News app, a feature Apple had earlier paused due to concerns about accuracy. Notably, the final stable release of iOS 26 is expected in September, soon after Apple introduces the iPhone 17 series.

iOS 26 Public Beta Update: Eligible iPhone Devices

It is available for a wide range of iPhones, including the iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max), the entire iPhone 14 lineup, and all models from the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series, including Mini, Pro, and Pro Max variants. It also supports the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. However, older devices like the iPhone XR, XS, and earlier models are not supported. Adding further, Apple Intelligence features will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models.

iOS 26 Public Beta Features

The new update introduces several new features and improvements aimed at enhancing the user experience. The Phone app gets smarter with the addition of Call Screening, helping users manage incoming calls more efficiently. The Camera and Photos apps receive a major overhaul, offering a refreshed interface and improved functionality.

A new visual design language called Liquid Glass brings a more fluid and modern look to the system. Apple Intelligence features add AI-powered tools across the OS, making everyday tasks smarter and more intuitive. Adding further, CarPlay gets useful enhancements for a more seamless in-car experience.

How To Install iOS 26 Public Beta

Step 1: Go to beta.apple.com and sign in with your Apple ID. Enroll your iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Program.

Step 2: On your iPhone, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update.

Step 3: Tap on Beta Updates and choose iOS 26 Public Beta from the list.

Step 4: Return to the Software Update screen, tap Download and Install, and ensure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi and charged at least 50 percent.