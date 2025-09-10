Apple iOS 26 Release Date In India: Apple has officially launched the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series in India. During the event, the Cupertino-based tech giant also rolled out the Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 26 to beta testers, marking the final pre-release of the software. All new iPhone models—including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air will come equipped with iOS 26. Notably, Apple confirmed that iOS 26 will be available as an over-the-air (OTA) update starting September 15.

Apple's iOS 26 Software Update: Features

The upcoming iOS update introduces a fresh design language called “Liquid Glass”, inspired by the translucent interface of visionOS. This new look revamps key user elements, including menus, options, notifications, Control Center, and several first-party apps such as Messages, Phone, and Camera, giving the interface a more modern, fluid feel.

The Liquid Glass UI also brings enhanced Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation and introduces updates across CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, Wallet, and Apple Games. Users will notice a redesigned time and date widget, along with a dynamic lock screen widget that adapts to the wallpaper.

On the homescreen, Apple now allows icon customization, including translucent effects, ensuring a cohesive design that flows seamlessly across lock screens, notifications, widgets, and system apps, making the overall experience feel more immersive and refined. (Also Read: iPhone Air India Launch: Why Apple Dropped '17' From Its Slimmest Smartphone Ever; Check Camera, Display, Price, And Other Features)

Apple's iOS 26 Update: Eligible iPhone Models

Apple’s lineup of iPhones spans several generations, including the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max), iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max), iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max), iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max), iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max), and iPhone 16 series (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max). Adding further, Apple continues to offer the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd Generation) and the iPhone 16e, providing options for a wide range of users.

iOS 26 Update: How To Download

Step 1: Use your Apple ID to enroll for free.

Step 2: Ensure your device is added to your Apple Developer account.

Step 3: Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

Step 4: Tap on Beta Updates to view available beta versions.

Step 5: Select iOS 26 Developer Beta and follow the instructions to download and install.