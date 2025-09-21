Apple iOS 26 Update: From Overheating To Battery Drain; Check Common Issues And How To Downgrade To iOS 18.6.2 Interface

Apple iOS 26 Battery Drain: Apple has officially released the iOS 26 software update for iPhones and other devices, making them more functional and better connected across its ecosystem. The latest release introduces a new interface called Liquid Glass, which spans iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

After installing iOS 26, many users have reported frequent lags and minor glitches in daily use. As with most major iOS updates, early versions often come with some issues, but those who are not satisfied still have the option to roll back. Currently, the Cupertino-based tech giant is still signing iOS 18.6.2, allowing users to revert to the previous version.

However, downgrading is neither simple nor risk-free. Users are advised to create multiple backups of important content, such as photos, notes, and voice recordings, before proceeding.

Apple iOS 26 Update: Common Issues Reported

Users have reported several issues after the update, including overheating and rapid battery drain, along with display and brightness glitches. Many are also facing app freezes and noticeable latency, while iPad users are experiencing device-specific bugs. Adding further, some have highlighted connectivity problems and call failures, further adding to the list of concerns. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – Camera, Battery, Display, Chip, And Price Compared)

How To Downgrade From iOS 26 To iOS 18.6.2

Step 1: Use iCloud, Finder (Mac), or iTunes (Windows) to save your data. It’s safer to keep more than one backup.

Step 2: Go to Settings, disable the feature, and sign out of your Apple ID to avoid activation lock issues.

Step 3: Get the iOS 18.6.2 firmware from Apple’s official site or IPSW.me. Make sure you choose the file for your iPhone model and confirm Apple is still signing it.

Step 4: Use a Lightning or USB-C cable. Check that Finder (Mac) or iTunes (Windows) detects your device.

Step 5: Press Volume Up, then Volume Down. Hold the Side button until the screen goes black. Keep holding Side + Volume Down together for 5 seconds, then release Side while still holding Volume Down until your iPhone shows up in Finder/iTunes.

Step 6: On Mac, open Finder, hold the Option key, and click Restore iPhone. On Windows, open iTunes, hold Shift, and click Restore. Then select the iOS 18.6.2 file you downloaded.

Step 7: Your iPhone will restart a few times while the downgrade process finishes.

Step 8: After installation, you can restore your backup or set it up as a new device.

iOS 26 Update: How Apple Can Fix The Issues

Apple maintains that software updates are essential for security, stability, and new features. The company admits that users may notice temporary overheating or reduced battery life right after a major release, as the device completes background tasks like re-indexing and app updates.