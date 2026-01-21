Apple iOS 27 Update: AI To Play Crucial Role In Siri, Health, And Search Apps; Check Expected Features, Compatible iPhone Models And Release Date

Apple iOS 27 Update: Apple is already setting the stage for its next big iPhone update. The Cupertino-based tech giant is working on iOS 27, which is expected to make its official debut at WWDC 2026 before rolling out to users later in the year. Rather than flashy changes, the update is likely to focus on smoother performance, better stability, and meaningful refinements that improve everyday use.

According to early expectations, iOS 27 aims to quietly transform how users interact with their iPhones by making the experience faster, more reliable, and more intuitive. Apple is expected to unveil the first beta of the update on June 8 at WWDC 2026, giving developers and early adopters a first look at what’s coming next. The update is expected in September 2026, aligning with the launch of the next-generation iPhone models.

Adding further, Apple is expected to introduce several new features with the upcoming update, many of which are likely to be part of its Apple Intelligence initiative, focusing on smarter, more intuitive tools that enhance everyday iPhone use.

Apple iOS 27 Update: Features (Expected)

Apple is expected to prioritise smoother performance with the upcoming update, focusing on fixing bugs, reducing glitches, and making iPhones more reliable for daily use. Users may notice smoother animations, quicker app launches, and possible improvements in battery life. Artificial intelligence is also set to play a major role, especially in apps like Health and system search. (Also Read: Will GTA 6 Release On PC After Explosion At Rockstar North HQ? Check Expected System Requirements And Price)

The Health app could gain AI-powered tools that analyse user data to offer personalised insights and recommendations, while Apple may also introduce a subscription service called Health Plus for expert-led guidance. Adding further, an AI-driven Calendar app is rumoured to automatically suggest schedules and reminders.

Beyond AI, Apple is likely to enhance core apps such as Photos with better organisation tools, while AirPods users may benefit from faster and more stable pairing. Siri is expected to get smarter and more personalised, with an improved ability to understand user habits and learn from past interactions to offer more relevant and helpful responses. Notably, it is rumoured that the future iPhone models could even support satellite-based 5G connectivity, helping users stay connected in remote areas during travel or emergencies. (Also Read: OPPO A6 5G Smartphone Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Display, Camera, Price, Bank Offer And Other Features)

iOS 27 Update Compatible iPhone Models (Expected)

Apple is expected to support a wide range of iPhones with the upcoming update. This includes the 2026 flagship lineup, such as the iPhone Fold and the iPhone 18 series, including the iPhone 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max, all of which are likely to offer full Apple Intelligence features.

The update is also expected to reach the iPhone 17 series from 2025, covering the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, along with the iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16e, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Older models, such as the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone SE (3rd generation), are also expected to be compatible.