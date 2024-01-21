Apple Could Launch New iPad Lineup In 2024; Check Expected Specs

The tech giant Apple is likely to launch a complete refresh of gadgets for the entire iPad lineup this year in 2024, reportedly. The Cupertino-based company is working on introducing new iPad Pro and iPad Air models this year. Notably, Apple currently sells five different variants of the iPad, which include the iPad Pro, ninth and 10th generation regular iPad models, iPad Air, and the iPad mini.

According to reports, Apple is rumored to be working on an iPad Air with a 12.9-inch IPS LCD screen that would make it the biggest iPad Air. Hence, the overall dimensions of the 12.9-inch iPad Air could be larger than those of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from Apple’s tablet lineup. (Also Read: Vivo G2 With Powerful 5,000mAh Battery And Camera Launched; Check Price)

The 5th Gen iPad Air currently offers a 10.9-inch screen in a single size. According to a tipster, Apple is expected to offer the iPad Air and iPad Pro models in two different screen sizes. The Air will include 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch display models, while the Pro model will offer slightly bigger displays at 11 and 13 inches.

Moreover, the iPad Air is expected to feature a USB-C port, a quad-speaker setup, and a power button that doubles as a Touch ID sensor. Hardware-wise, the M2 chip is expected to power the upcoming iPad Air, while the more powerful M3 chip might be reserved for the iPad Pro lineup. The iPad Pro will reportedly get an OLED screen, a revamped Magic Keyboard accessory, and an updated design. (Also Read: iPhone 16 May Introduce New Dedicated Camera Button: Report)

It is noted that Apple could announce the new iPad Pro lineup in Q1 2024, followed by the iPad Air in Q2, and finally, the base iPad mini and 11th Gen iPad in Q3 2024, alongside the iPhone 16 series, as per reports.