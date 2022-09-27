Apple iPad Pro 2022: Launch date, features, what we know so far

With reports claiming that Apple may not hold any event to launch some of its upcoming devices and that the devices will be launched using press releases, the curiosity of those waiting for the devices has grown manifold. Apple is likely to launch its new iPad Pro 2022 next month or before the year's end. According to reports, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros will come with an M2 chip, so there may not be many departures from the existing lineup.

According to reports, the iPad Pros will have some improved specifications that will set them apart from the older versions. Apple is also likely to launch new Mac Minis, MacBook Pros and a new Apple TV box.

However, doubt continues to surround the launch of a new iPad 2022. The device may or may not come this year.

According to 9to5Mac, Logitech recently updated a page of its popular Crayon stylus where it mentioned that the new digital pencil will support upcoming models like iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen). Later, Logitech removed the page from the listing.

Rumour mills suggest that apart from the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro will have unchanged chassis, a 4-pin connector instead of 3-pin, LCD and mini-LED models.

There were also speculative reports about the launch of the 10th gen iPad with an A14 Bionic chip and a USB-C port. However, nothing concrete has come out yet.