Apple iPhone 12 Series gets massive price cut on Amazon, Flipkart: Check prices here

Apple has launched iPhone 13 series with much fanfare but now there is an interesting update when it comes to iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 series has seen massive price cuts on Amazon, Flipkart, and more.

Interested users can further avail exchange offers on Flipkart and Amazon to get even more discounts. iPhone 12 is being sold at Rs 63,999 against Rs 79,900 on both Amazon and Flipkart. This is for the 64GB variant which means users can get a Rs 15,901 discount on last year’s iPhone.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available at a discounted price of Rs 68,999 against the actual price of Rs 84,900. This means users are getting a discount of Rs 15,901. In the same way, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 12 is sold at Rs 78,999. In addition to that, there was an exchange offer too as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 15,000 on the exchange of your old device. On the other hand, Amazon is also providing up to Rs 14,200 discount as part of the exchange offer.

Meanwhile, iPhone 12 Mini’s 64GB variant is sold at Rs 56,999 on Amazon and Flipkart. Its actual price is Rs 69,900 sticker price. The 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 Mini will be available at Rs 61,999.

Also, the iPhone 12 Pro, which has been discontinued right after the launch of the iPhone 13 series, is sold at Rs 1,09,900 on Flipkart. That means users are getting a discount of Rs 10,000 on the smartphone which is actually priced at Rs 1,19,000. Meanwhile, on Amazon, the iPhone 12 Pro is sold at Rs 1,06,900 for the 128GB storage model as it has got a discount of Rs 11,000 on the iPhone 12 Pro.

