Apple iPhone 13; Know all the features, price and release date

The Apple iPhone enjoys a huge customer base across the globe and the tech community along with users and fanboys are always looking forward to the next launch. Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 series has witnessed a number of renders that have appeared on online space.

If we go by the rumours, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will follow a similar exterior design as the ongoing iPhone 12 series. However, there are a few changes that users can expect from iPhone 13, the changes include a smaller notch design, in-display fingerprint scanner and portless charging.

The Apple iPhone 13 series will get improved and superior cameras, the phone will get a 120Hz LTPO touchscreen panel and an improved battery life.

Apple's iPhone 13 series will include a regular iPhone 13, a budget-oriented iPhone 13 mini and top of a line iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The upcoming iPhone 13 will get screen sizes varying from 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch.

The rumours suggest that the smartphone will come with a high-end LTPO screen on the Pro- lineup of the iPhone 13 series. LTPO is a superior and power-efficient backplane technology that can switch the individual pixel on display on and off. Thus, it allows for better battery life on the Pro models. The displays are supposed to get a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is supposed to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The pandemic has changed equations and wearing a mask is a norm in today's day and age. If rumours are true, this will be a first iPhone in history to get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The always-on display is a regular feature in the Android ecosystem and it will be making its way in iOS with iPhone 13.

The Apple iPhone 13 series are believed to get an upgraded ultra-wide lens with an f/1.8 lens. This information is not in line with the previous leak from the famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which said that only Pro models would get new cameras. This new f/1.8 lens will allow a lot more light to enter the lens, resulting in an overall crisper image.

According to a report, the iPhone 13 models are expected to get a LiDAR sensor, but there is no confirmation to this claim.

Apple will conduct its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 7 to June 11, 2021. The iPhone 13 series is expected to release in the company's launch event in late September.

Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to have a price tag ranging from Rs. 69,990 to 1,49,990 for the top of the line model.

Live TV