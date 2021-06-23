Apple iPhone 13 launch date out? Check expected price and everything we know so far!

New Delhi: Millions of Indians must be impatiently waiting for the release of the Apple iPhone 13 smartphone. Usually, Apple launches the next variant of its iPhone series in September. Likewise, it’s expected that Apple will launch iPhone at one of its mega event in September 2021.

Features of Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is expected to be powered by an A15 chipset built with the TSMC 5nm process. A TrendForce report suggests that the iPhone 13 will be 30% more efficient and over 20% smarter in comparison to Apple’s iPhone 12 series smartphones in terms of performance. The iPhone 12 series smartphones are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which was launched last year only.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 series could sport a Samsung’s LTPO screen, most probably for the ‘Pro’ variants of the yet-to-be-launched device. The screens are expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, marking the first time for an Apple iPhone to offer a refresh rate of over 60Hz. Also Read: Good news for housewives! No Income Tax scrutiny on cash deposits up to Rs 2.5 lakh post demonetisation

Unlock iPhones while wearing a face mask

The upcoming iPhone 13 could feature a face unlock capable of unlocking the device even when the owner is wearing a face mask. Separately, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor that will co-exist with the Face ID feature.

No 1TB variant

The TrendForce report also refuted all reports claiming that the iPhone 13 will come with a 1TB variant. So, with no 1TB variant in place, it is expected that the iPhone 13 will get maximum storage of 256GB.

Apple iPhone 13 price

Apple iPhone 13 is expected to launch a price point similar to the iPhone 12 series, which was launched at a starting price of $699. The price of the pro variants of the iPhone 13 could go up to $1099. Also Read: Audi e-tron to launch in India on July 22, check estimated price, specs and features: In Pics