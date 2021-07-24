Apple iPhone 13 may support 25W fast charge: Check speculated launch date, complete range

New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 is rumoured to support fast charging speeds with the help of a 25W power adapter. At present, current iPhone models including the iPhone 12 support fast charging at up to 20W. Even if a user tries to charge iPhone 12 with a higher power adapter, the device will be not able to support charging beyond 20W capacity.

Apple will reportedly provide fash charging support for a 25W power adapter with the iPhone 13 range that is expected to be launched this fall. Along with the smartphones, the tech giant will reportedly sell the 25W power adapter as an accessory for purchase, according to a report by MacRumors.

Apple’s current 20W power adapter retails for $19.99. According to the report, compared to 20W, 25W won`t bring a drastic change to charging speeds or typical day-to-day charging for users.

Many flagship Android smartphones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, already support 25W. Support for the faster-charging speeds will come alongside increased battery capacities for each of the iPhone 13 models, which will come in handy on the higher-end variants due to more advanced displays.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to benefit from LTPO displays, which will not only provide users with a better viewing experience with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate but may support always-on functionality.

Apple is likely to launch four different variants of iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. These will be iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Like every year, Apple is expected to launch the latest series of iPhones in September.

(With inputs from IANS)