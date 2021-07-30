Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max may get launched in September: Check price, features and more

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to be launched in India in September at a starting price of Rs 89,990. According to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives, the premium smartphone will be launched in the third week of September.

In terms of storage, iPhone 13 Pro Max is set to have a 1 TB storage option which seems to be an upgrade over the current 512GB storage. The iPhone 13 series will come in four models -- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.

In terms of other features, the iPhone 13 series smartphones are expected to have Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) scanning technology which will only be available in iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Wedbush Securities said. However, market research firm TrendForce has a different view and it said that the LiDAR sensors would only be available for the Pro models in the iPhone 13 series.

Wedbush Securities further remained adamant about the fact that Apple’s production and supply chain is running perfectly fine and iPhone 13 series is expected to touch 90 to 100 million units against the iPhone 12 series which saw 80 million units in production.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to come with 6GB RAM + 64 GB, 6GB RAM +128 GB and 6GB RAM +256 GB internal storage options. The colour options will be Black, Pearl and Sunset Gold.

The smartphone will run on the iOS v14 operating system with 3850 mAh battery. In terms of cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro Max may come with a single camera on the rear and might include Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and Touch to focus Camera. For selfies, the phone will be equipped with a 12 MP camera for selfies and video. It is rumoured that the screen size may be 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 Pixels.

It is also expected to come with sensors such as Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass and Gyroscope.

