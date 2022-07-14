New Delhi: Apple iPhone 14 is all set to launch in the coming weeks. The much-awaited smartphone is expected to pack several new features. However, they might come with a higher price tag, according to the latest media leaks. As per the speculations, the upcoming iPhone 14 could come with a slightly new design, which led many to think that Apple could launch the smartphone at a similar price point as iPhone 13.

However, a new report now suggests that Apple iPhone 14 could be pricier than iPhone 13. The report by The Sun claims that Apple will release the iPhone 14 with a higher price tag. It reported that the phone’s base variant could be $100 more expensive than iPhone 13’s base variant. (ALSO READ: US inflation rises to 9.1% in June, at 40-year high)

A hike in the price of iPhones could reportedly come against the backdrop of the existing supply chain woes. The report mentions that Apple could pass on the rising input costs to the customers. (ALSO READ: Slight relief for consumers! Wholesale inflation eases to 15.18% in June)

Apple iPhone 14 speculated features

Apple iPhone 14 is likely to pack major updates to the front camera. Reports suggest that Sony will be providing the front camera sensors for the upcoming smartphone while the lenses will be sourced from Genius and Largan.

The camera would feature new autofocus that will improve the photo and video quality. A larger lens aperture and a new wide camera with a 48-MP sensor could come with the iPhone 14.

Previous leaks have suggested that Apple could introduce significantly rounded corners to match the larger rear camera array in its upcoming iPhone 14 Pro model. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a larger rear camera array to facilitate a new 48MP camera system with a 57 per cent larger sensor.