Apple iphone 15 Receives Massive Discount On Amazon – Exchange & Cashback Offers Inside!

New Delhi: Thinking about getting the iPhone 15? Here’s some great news for you, E-commerce giant Amazon is offering a huge discount. This will make it easier to own the latest iPhone at a lower price. Plus, you can save even more with cashback and exchange offers.

Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple iPhone 15 (128GB) by Rs 18,000. This makes it more affordable than ever. If you trade in your old iPhone 14, you can save up to Rs 27,700. This brings the final price down to just Rs 34,200.

iPhone 15 Discount | Exchange & Cashback Offers

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 (128GB) from Rs 79,900 to Rs 61,900. This makes it a great time to upgrade. If you use an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, Prime members can enjoy an extra 5 per cent cashback, while non-Prime members still get 3 per cent cashback.

iPhone 15 Features & Specifications

The iPhone 15 is designed for durability with a Ceramic Shield front, aluminum frame, and an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island, Dolby Vision and an 2000 nits peak brightness for a stunning viewing experience.

The iphone 15 delivers performance for apps and games powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. It offers storage options of up to 512 GB and runs on iOS 18.2.1 for the latest features.

Photography lovers will appreciate the iPhone 15's 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens, which also offers 2x telephoto zoom for detailed shots. Selfie fans can capture crisp photos and enjoy clear video calls with the 12MP front camera.