Apple iPhone 16 Gets Massive Discount On THIS Platform Without Bank Discount Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch; Check Camera, Battery

Apple iPhone 16 Discount Price: Ahead of the iPhone 17 launch, the Cupertino-based tech giant is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 16, even without applying any exchange or bank offer. Flipkart, a major e-commerce platform, is offering a price cut on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 in the black colour option, making it more accessible to Indian consumers. These attractive deals come just in time for the monsoon season sales, offering an excellent opportunity for prospective buyers to save on Apple’s 2024 flagship.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup this September, which is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Plus, along with the iPhone 17 Air model, making its debut at the same event.

iPhone 16 Discount Price And Bank Offers

The Apple iPhone 16 (128GB, Black) is now available on Flipkart for Rs 69,999, down from its original launch price of Rs 79,900. Hence, this is a discount of Rs 9,901, available to all customers without the need for any bank offer, promo code, or device exchange Meanwhile, the e-commerce giant also offers additional exchange benefits of up to Rs 45,150 if you trade in your old smartphone. The actual value depends on the device’s model, condition, and your location.

Users can receive a cashback of Rs 500 on specific Axis Bank UPI transactions made through SuperMoney. Adding further, those who use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card are eligible for an unlimited 5% cashback on their purchases.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR support and an impressive peak brightness of 2000 nits. The smartphone is powered by the advanced A18 chip. The phone features a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, ensuring smooth performance. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery And Price)

On the photography front, the phone is equipped with a versatile dual-camera system on the rear, including a 48MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, complemented by a 12MP front camera with Face ID for secure authentication. The iPhone 16 delivers up to 22 hours of video playback and supports both 25W fast charging and MagSafe wireless charging for quick power-ups.

Durability is a key highlight, with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB-C port, and 5G support. Adding further, the device includes an Action Button and a dedicated Camera Control button for enhanced functionality and ease of use.