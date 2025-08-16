Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946748https://zeenews.india.com/technology/apple-iphone-16-iphone-16-pro-get-massive-price-cut-on-this-platform-ahead-of-iphone-17-india-launch-check-camera-display-and-price-2946748.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Get Massive Price Cut On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Price

Apple iPhone 16 Gets Price Cut In India: The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Get Massive Price Cut On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 17 India Launch; Check Camera, Display And Price Image Credit: Apple.com (Official)

Apple iPhone 16 Gets Price Cut In India: If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, now is the perfect time to grab a great deal on Flipkart ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch in India. If the high price of the iPhone 16 Pro has been holding you back, this could be the right moment to make your move.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK