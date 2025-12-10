Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Get Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price And Other Specs

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart Price: Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale is going to end with in couple of days. This sale is offering some of the biggest year end deals on popular gadgets. One of the best offers in this sale is on Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Flipkart is giving straight discounts, bank offers and exchange deals, which means you can get the iPhone 16 for less than Rs 40,000 if you combine all the benefits.

At the same time, Flipkart is also offering a huge discount of more than Rs 10,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This makes it a great chance to buy Apple’s premium phone at a lower price than usual. These offers are not expected to stay for long, so interested buyers should make their purchase before the deals end.

Apple iPhone 16 Specifications

The premium smartphone features a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support and offers up to 1600 nits peak brightness outdoors, making the screen clear and bright even in sunlight. It runs on Apple’s A16 Bionic chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process for faster performance and better efficiency. The phone is backed by a 3561mAh battery and comes with 8GB RAM along with 128GB or 256GB storage options. In the camera department, the iPhone 16 includes a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, while the front houses a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Apple iPhone 16 (128 GB Variant) Discount

The iPhone 16 base model, which comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is now available at Apple for Rs 69,900. This is much lower than its original price of Rs 79,900, giving buyers a direct discount of Rs 10,000. With bank discounts and exchange offers, the price can drop even further, going down to around Rs 40,000. Consumers can also get a special flat discount of Rs 8,501 and choose no cost EMI options, making the deal even more affordable. If you use the exchange option, you can get up to Rs 57,400 off, making the deal even more affordable.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifcations

The iPhone features a large 6.9 inch Super Retina XDR all screen OLED display with a sharp 2868x1320 pixel resolution at 460 ppi, offering bright and detailed visuals. It is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which includes a new 6 core CPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores for smooth and powerful performance. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48MP main camera with dual pixel PDAF and sensor shift OIS, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3D sensor shift OIS and 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it has a 12MP front camera. The device is equipped with a 4685mAh Li Ion battery that provides reliable all day usage.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB Variant) Discount

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB variant) is currently priced at Rs 1,34,900, which is Rs 10,000 lower than its original launch price of Rs 1,44,900. Buyers can also take advantage of additional bank offers, including 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Cards (up to Rs 750) and 5 percent cashback on Flipkart SBI Credit Cards (up to Rs 4,000 per calendar quarter). The deal becomes even better with the exchange option, where users can get up to Rs 57,400 off depending on the device they trade in.