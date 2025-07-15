Apple iPhone 16 Plus Gets Massive Discount In Flipkart GOAT Sale; Check Camera, Display, And Price

Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: While the whole world is waiting for the launch of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on flagship phones, including the iPhone 16 Plus, during the GOAT Sale 2025.

The sale runs from July 12 to July 17, 2025, and is open to all users without any membership requirement. However, Flipkart Plus members got early access to select deals, 24 hours before the public. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone then this is the perfect time to grab the iPhone 16 Plus without breaking the bank.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Discount Price In India

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900. Currently, the phone is available on Flipkart for Rs 79,999. Buyers can also opt for EMI plans starting at Rs 3,917 with Axis or ICICI Bank. Adding further, you can exchange your old smartphone to get a discount of up to Rs 59,500.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch (diagonal) all-screen OLED display that delivers vibrant visuals and immersive viewing. It is powered by the advanced A18 chip, the device ensures smooth performance and efficiency.

On the photography front, it sports a 48MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultrawide lens, while the 12MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls with ease. It supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording, offering cinematic-quality content capture.

The premium phone boasts an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and is built with a durable aluminium frame. The phone promises up to 27 hours of video playback and runs on the new iOS 18. The iPhone 16 Plus comes in Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine colour options. The device offers storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.