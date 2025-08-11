Apple iPhone 16 Pro Discount In India: If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, this is the perfect time to grab a great deal on Amazon ahead of Independence Day on August 15 and the iPhone 17 series India launch. If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro but hesitating because of its hefty price tag, now might be the right time to take the plunge. The phone is available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium colour options.

The phone, priced at Rs 1,19,900, is now selling on Amazon for Rs 1,11,900 which is a straight Rs 8,000 discount. ICICI Bank Credit Card users (except Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) can get an extra Rs 3,000 off instantly. Some credit cards also offer up to Rs 5,038.71 in EMI interest savings, with EMI plans starting at Rs 5,399 and a No Cost EMI option available. Adding further, customers trading in an older device can get an exchange value of up to Rs 50,200, making the purchase even more affordable.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by Apple’s advanced A18 Pro chip, it delivers faster performance, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced battery life.

The camera system includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, complemented by a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The smartphone supports 4K Dolby Vision video recording at multiple frame rates, including 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, 60 fps, and high-speed options of 100 fps or 120 fps (Fusion). For security, Face ID is enabled through the TrueDepth camera for reliable facial recognition. The device also offers cutting-edge connectivity with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB-C connector for versatile charging and data transfer.