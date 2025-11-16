Apple iPhone 16 Pro Gets Price Cut On THIS Platform; Check Display, Camera, Battery And Other Features

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price: If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone, now is the perfect time to grab a lucrative deal on the e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro has received a major price drop, making Apple’s flagship smartphone more affordable than ever in India.

Originally launched at a premium price, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now available at a tempting price, with additional discounts for SBI credit card and Flipkart debit card users further reducing the cost. It comes in three color options: Natural Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Black Titanium. With its stunning design, top-notch performance, and advanced features, this price cut offers an ideal opportunity for buyers to upgrade to Apple’s latest flagship without breaking the bank.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: Discounted Price And Bank Offers On Flipkart

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which launched in India at Rs 1,09,900, is now available on Flipkart for Rs 99,999. Adding Further, Flipkart SBI credit card users can get extra discounts of up to Rs 4,000, bringing the price down to Rs 95,999. Hence, the Consumers can also buy with exchange and save up to Rs 55,250.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Specifications And Features

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display that offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Ceramic Shield Glass. It is powered by a 3852mAh battery with 25W MagSafe wireless charging support. The device runs on the Apple A18 Pro chipset with a 6-core GPU, delivering fast and efficient performance, and comes with iOS 18, which can be upgraded to iOS 26.1. (Also Read: How To Use OpenAI's Sora 2 On Your iPhone: Follow THESE Simple Steps And Check Its Features)

On the Photography front, the iPhone 16 Pro features a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP main shooter with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, while a 12MP front camera with OIS handles selfies and video calls.

The smartphone includes Face ID, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, and barometer. It also supports Ultra Wideband (UWB) with the second-generation chip. For safety, it offers Emergency SOS, and lets you send Messages or use Find My even via satellite.