Apple iPhone 16 Pro Amazon Discount: Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series during the Glowtime event. The latest lineup features four models, each starting with 128 GB of storage and equipped with the powerful new A18 chip. The iPhone 16 Pro series also introduces a new gold color option and a convenient Camera Control button. If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone, now is an excellent time to take advantage of the current offers.

Amazon is offering a great exchange deal for buyers, allowing you to save a significant amount of money and get good value for your old smartphone. Let’s take a quick look at the deals and offers available on the iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Discounted Price

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro, with an original price of 1,19,900 rupees for the 128GB storage variant, is currently available for just 1,11,900 rupees on Amazon, offering a 7% discount.

Adding further, customers can get a flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Bank credit card transactions, provided the minimum purchase value is 71,940 rupees. There is also an exchange offer available, allowing buyers to save up to Rs 52,100. With the maximum exchange value of Rs 52,250, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro can be brought down to Rs 59,650.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display featuring ProMotion technology, which enables a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate along with always-on display (AOD) support.

The device is powered by an advanced A18 Pro processor paired with 8GB RAM, ensuring seamless performance. AI-powered capabilities such as Genmoji, Visual Intelligence, and Image Playground enhance the user experience with intelligent, creative features.

On the photography front, the iPhone 16 Pro is equipped with a versatile triple camera system, including a 48MP Fusion camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Adding further, it introduces the new Camera Control button, providing quick access to camera app functions with a simple touch.