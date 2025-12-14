Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut By Up To Rs 40,000 In Flipkart’s End Of Season Sale? Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price, and Other Features

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Cut: Flipkart’s End of Season Sale is currently live in India and is scheduled to run from December 12 to December 21, 2025. The mega sale brings steep discounts across smartphones, laptops, and wearables. If you are planning to upgrade your iPhone, this is the perfect time to buy Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro. The premium smartphone is witnessing one of its biggest price drops yet.

With instant bank discounts and attractive exchange offers, buyers can grab the iPhone 16 Pro for under Rs 70,000, making it an excellent deal for a device that continues to deliver flagship level performance in 2025.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Discounted Price: Deal Breakups

During the sale, the iPhone 16 Pro with 128GB storage is listed at Rs 1,09,900 on Flipkart. Buyers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the price down further. Along with this, Flipkart is also offering an exchange bonus on old smartphones, which depends on the device model, its condition, and pincode eligibility.

The maximum exchange value can go up to Rs 68,050. When the bank discount and exchange offer are combined, the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro drops well below Rs 70,000. The exchange value depends on the phone you trade in, but even a mid range device, when combined with the bank discount, can help buyers save around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 in total.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

The smartphone comes with a premium titanium frame, a textured matte glass back, and a Ceramic Shield front for added durability. It is available in Black, White, Natural, and Desert Titanium colour options. It features a 6.3 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive ProMotion refresh rate, along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. It also delivers up to 2,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness for clear visibility in sunlight.

The smartphone is powered by the Apple’s A18 Pro chip which includes a 6 core CPU, a 6 core GPU, and a 16 core Neural Engine for fast performance and advanced AI tasks. Apple Intelligence features built into iOS enhance productivity, creativity, and on device privacy. (Also Read: Google and Apple Devices Are At Hacking Risk: Tech Giants Release Emergency Security Updates After Zero-Day Attacks; Here’s How to Avoid)

In the camera department, the iPhone 16 Pro offers a quad camera setup with a 48MP main sensor with advanced sensor shift stabilisation, a 48MP ultra wide camera, a 12MP 5x telephoto lens with tetraprism technology, and a 12MP 2x telephoto option. On the front, there is a 12MP camera that supports 4K video recording, Night mode, and improved portrait shots.

On the connectivity front, the premium smartphone supports 5G, Wi Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, a second generation Ultra Wideband chip, and a USB C port with DisplayPort support.