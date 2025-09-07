Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price Drops By Over Rs 10,000 On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Price In India: If you’re planning to upgrade your iPhone before the India launch of the iPhone 17 Series, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the offer. Whether you’re moving up from an older iPhone or switching from another brand, this deal makes the iPhone 16 Pro far more affordable.

The e-commerce giant is offering discounts that already make the device lighter on the pocket, and when combined with additional perks like bank offers, the deal becomes an even more compelling bargain.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Discounted Price On Amazon

The smartphone is listed at a price of Rs 1,17,900 after a 9% discount, down from its MRP of Rs 1,29,900 — a saving of around Rs 12,000. Buyers can save further with exchange offers of up to Rs 36,050. Without exchange, the effective price remains ₹1,17,900 compared to the original Rs 1,29,900.

Adding further, customers can avail up to Rs 3,537 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance when using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards, along with EMI interest savings of up to Rs 5,308.88 on the same card. For business purchases, a GST invoice is available, offering savings of up to 28%. (Also Read: Realme 15T 5G Goes On Sale In India: Check Camera, Display, Battery, Price, And Bank Discount)

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

It features a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits for an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by the Apple A18 Pro chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, catering to the needs of power users.

The premium smartphone is equipped with a 3582mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wired charging. On the photography front, the iPhone 16 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, while the 12-megapixel front camera ensures sharp selfies and high-quality video calls.