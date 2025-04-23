Apple iPhone 16e Gets Huge Discount In India On THIS Platform; Check Specs, New Price

Apple iPhone 16e Discount India: Apple launched the iPhone 16e in India back in February, marking the end of the iPhone SE lineup. Powered by the A18 chip and Apple’s in-house C1 cellular modem, the iPhone 16e promises swift performance and impressive battery life.

Just a few months after its debut, the iPhone 16e is now available at a significant discount on various e-commerce platforms. Notably, the iPhone 16e can be purchased in Black and White colour options. If you are planning to buy the iPhone then this is the perfect to time grab the deal on the e-commerce website.

Apple iPhone 16e Price On Amazon

The device was launched in India for Rs 59,900 and is positioned as the most affordable variant in the iPhone 16 series. The offers Apple Intelligence, FaceID, and other features. Here’s how the iPhone 16e price deals on Amazon. the iPhone 16e is listed at Rs 56,790 for the base model on Amazon, and there’s a Rs 4,000 bank discount. This brings the effective final price to Rs 52,790. If you are planning to buy the device in installments, you can opt for the EMI option starting at up to Rs 2,558.72 per month on select credit cards.

Apple iPhone 16e Price On Vijay Sales

The phone is currently listed at Rs 56,900, Rs 66,990, and Rs 85,400—offering a discount of up to Rs 4,500 compared to its launch price. Adding further, buyers using ICICI, Axis, or Kotak bank cards can avail a further Rs 4,000 discount. HDFC cardholders get Rs 3,500 off on EMIs of 6 months or more. With these offers, the effective prices come down to Rs 52,900, Rs 62,990, and Rs 81,400, respectively—marking the lowest prices for the device since its launch earlier this year.

Apple iPhone 16e Specifications:

The premium phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, delivering vibrant colours and deep contrasts. On the back, it houses a single 48MP Fusion camera with 12MP 2x telephoto capabilities, supporting 4K video recording in Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps, along with Spatial Audio recording for an immersive listening experience on compatible devices such as AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, the device supports Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. The iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes—black and white—with a range of colourful cases for customization.