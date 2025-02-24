iPhone 16e Sale Unlocked: Apple launched the premium smartphone iPhone 16e on February 19, with a starting price of Rs 59,900 in India. The device is currently available for pre-order, which began on February 21, with equated monthly instalment (EMI) options and a trade-in program through the Apple Store online and its retail outlets in BKC, Mumbai, and Saket, Delhi.

Ahead of its official sale on February 28, Apple’s official distributor in India, Redington, has announced special offers on the iPhone 16e. With these discounts, you can purchase the smartphone for as low as Rs 49,900, making this an ideal time to upgrade if you’re considering a new device. If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these offers on Apple's latest iPhone 16e smartphone.

iPhone 16e: Price in India

The iPhone 16e is available in three storage variants, with the base 128GB model priced at Rs 59,900. The 256GB variant is available for Rs 69,900, while the top-tier 512GB model comes at a price of Rs 89,900.

iPhone 16e Discounts in India

Redington has introduced several bank offers on the iPhone 16e. Customers using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI Bank credit cards can avail of an instant cashback of Rs 4,000 at the time of purchase, reducing the price to Rs 55,900.

Adding further, Redington is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000 on trade-ins, allowing customers to further lower the cost of the iPhone 16e. Combining both offers, the total discount on the premium smartphone goes up to Rs 10,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 49,900.

iPhone 16e Specifications

The premium phone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, delivering vibrant colours and deep contrasts. On the back, it houses a single 48MP Fusion camera with 12MP 2x telephoto capabilities, supporting 4K video recording in Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps, along with Spatial Audio recording for an immersive listening experience on compatible devices such as AirPods and Apple Vision Pro.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A18 chip with a 6-core CPU, the device supports Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji, Writing Tools, and ChatGPT integration. The iPhone 16e will be available in two elegant matte finishes—black and white—with a range of colourful cases for customization.