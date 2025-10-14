Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 16 Get Price Cut In Diwali Sale 2025; Check Camera, Display, And Other Features

iPhone 17 And iPhone 16 Discount Price In India: With Diwali just around the corner on October 20, 2025, smartphone buyers are gearing up for one of the biggest festive shopping seasons of the year. Most brands and e-commerce platforms are offering some of the best discounts on gadgets you won’t want to miss. Among the top deals this season are the offers on Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 17.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 is available at heavily discounted prices on various e-commerce platforms. The iPhone 17, on the other hand, is being offered with attractive discounts through Apple’s official online store.

Apple iPhone 16 Discount

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Apple iPhone 16 with 128GB of internal storage is available on Flipkart for Rs 68,900, down from its original price of Rs 69,999. Buyers can also take advantage of additional offers, including a 1% discount (up to Rs 1,000) on Flipkart UPI transactions and 5% cashback (up to Rs 750) on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Cards. Moreover, customers can save even more by opting for the exchange offer, which provides up to ₹43,850 off on eligible devices. (Also Read: iQOO 15 Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Display, Chipset, Battery, Price And Other Features)

Apple iPhone 17 Discount

The smartphone is available for Rs 82,900 on the Apple online store, which is its original launch price. Buyers can also avail several attractive offers, including a 1% discount (up to Rs 1,000) on Flipkart UPI transactions, 5% cashback (up to Rs 750) on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Cards, and 5% cashback (up to Rs 4,000 per calendar quarter) on Flipkart SBI Credit Cards. Adding further, the customers can get up to Rs 48,650 off by exchanging their old smartphone.

iPhone 17 Specifications

It features an LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits. The phone is powered by Apple’s A19 processor and runs on the latest iOS 26 operating system. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. On the photography front, it houses an 18MP selfie camera. The device packs a 3,692mAh battery that supports 25W wireless charging for faster and more efficient power delivery.