Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air India Price Leaked; Check Expected Keynote, Pre-Order, Sale And Stable iOS 26 Build Date

Apple iPhone 17 India Price: Apple is likely to unveil its latest iPhone series in India. The Cupertino giant is expected to launch the iPhone 17 lineup, which will come with iOS 26 out of the box. The series is set to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup is also rumored to debut with an upgraded version of Dynamic Island, offering a smoother and more intuitive experience.

If we consider the rumours and leaks circulating on social media platforms, the iPhone 17 series could mark one of the most significant design shifts in recent years, with changes across all four models.

iPhone 17 And iPhone 17 Air Price In India (Leaked)

The entry-level iPhone 17 is expected to be priced at around Rs 83,300, slightly higher than the iPhone 16’s launch price of Rs 79,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Air could be positioned in the premium segment, with estimates suggesting a retail price between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000 in India.

iPhone 17 Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to come with the ProMotion 120Hz via LTPO OLED, a 6.1–6.3-inch display, an A19 chip, about 8GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, and Apple’s C1 5G modem. On the photography front, the premium smartphone may come with dual 48MP rear cameras (Wide + Ultra Wide), with broader Apple Intelligence features in latest iOS update. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Production Begins At Bengaluru Plant; Apple CEO Reveals Most India-Made Units Sold In US In June 2025)

For selfies and quality videos, there is an upgraded 24MP shooter at the front. On the battery front, the iPhone 17 should benefit from efficiency gains rather than a major capacity bump, with design tweaks aligning it more closely to the Pro look.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

It is positioned as the ultra‑thin model replacing the Plus model, the Air is rumored to feature a very slim chassis (as thin as 5.5–6.3mm in parts), a large 6.6–6.7‑inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion. On the optics front, the device comes with a single 48MP rear camera paired with a 24MP shooter at the front.

The iPhone 17 Air is likely to run on an A19‑series chip and possibly Apple’s in‑house C1 5G modem. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 series may feature 8GB RAM, 256GB and 512GB storage options, and a smaller 2,800mAh battery. However, actual battery life will depend on LTPO display efficiency and chip performance improvements. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Gets Massive Price Cut In India; Check Camera, Battery, And Price)

Apple iPhone 17 Series: Keynote, Pre-Orders, Sale Date (Expected)

Apple is expected to host its official keynote event on September 9, unveiling the iPhone 17 series alongside the new Apple Watch and possibly a few surprises. The Pre-orders for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro are likely to begin on September 12. Finally, the iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is rumored to go on sale starting September 19. This tentative timeline is based on Apple’s historical launch patterns and insights from sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Forbes.

Apple iPhone 17 Series: Stable iOS 26 Build (Expected)

The stable build of iOS 26 is anticipated to roll out on September 16 for iPhone 11 and newer models. Along with the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple is expected to announce updates to the Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod.