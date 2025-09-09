iPhone 17 Launch Today: What The Next-Gen iPhone 17 Models Could Look Like; Check Time And How To Watch Keynote Live

Apple Event 2025: The wait is almost over. In less than 12 hours, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is set to unveil its next-generation flagship lineup, the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series, including the all-new iPhone 17 Air. The iPhone 17 Lineup is expected to come with iOS 26, featuring the new Liquid Glass UI first showcased at WWDC 2025 in June.

Adding further, Apple is also expected to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 11, bringing exciting updates and improvements over its predecessor. Meanwhile, Apple fans may also see the launch of the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), arriving nearly three years after the second-generation model, with potential enhancements in sound quality, design, and features.

Apple Event 2025: Check Time And How To Watch Live

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event is happening today at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. CEO Tim Cook will kick off the keynote at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST in India). The event can be watched live on Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app, available on both Apple and Android devices.

Apple Event 2025: What The Next-Gen iPhone 17 Models Could Look Like

The iPhone 17 lineup will include four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. All devices are expected to run iOS 26 and be powered by Apple’s A19 or A19 Pro processors. While the overall design remains familiar, the camera layout will now be vertical across all models.

The iPhone 17 Air stands out as Apple’s thinnest phone yet at just 5.5mm, featuring a 6.6-inch OLED display, a 48MP single rear camera in a pill-shaped bump, and Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi and C1 modem. It is also expected to be eSIM-only, with no physical SIM slot.

This year, Apple is experimenting with display and processor features. Even the standard iPhone 17 may finally get ProMotion 120Hz displays, a feature previously reserved for Pro models, while being powered by the A19 processor. The design is expected to remain largely unchanged, keeping it familiar for users. (Also Read: Apple Event 2025 Live Updates: iPhone 17 Lineup Likely To Be 'Made In India', May Debut With ProMotion Display; Check Expected Camera, Battery And Price)

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max To Receive Biggest Redesign

At the premium end, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to receive the biggest redesign since the iPhone 12 Pro. They may feature a new camera bar covering the top third of the phone, a return to aluminium frames for lighter weight and better heat management, and major camera upgrades, including a 48MP telephoto lens, variable aperture, simultaneous front-and-back video recording, and a much-improved selfie camera.