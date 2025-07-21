Apple iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max To Lose Titanium Body? Check Expected Design, Launch Date And Price

Apple iPhone 17 Pro And iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch: The India launch of the Apple iPhone 17 series is just a few months away, and rumours are already swirling across the country. Apple is reportedly planning several changes to its flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models this year, along with the new iPhone 17 Air — and one major shift could be the removal of titanium from the premium lineup.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, measuring just 5.5mm — slimmer than even the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. Over time, multiple leaks have surfaced, hinting at changes in design, new colour options, and hardware upgrades. These early revelations offer a sneak peek at what the Cupertino-based tech giant might unveil during its anticipated September launch event this year.

Apple never fails to surprise with fresh colour choices in its iPhone lineup each year, and the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models appear to follow suit. According to media reports, the new Pro variants are likely to arrive in bold new shades of dark blue and copper.

Meanwhile, there could be a display upgrade for the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models. On the other hand, all iPhone 17 models are tipped to receive a new Dynamic Island user interface. This update will likely be part of iOS 26 and could remain exclusive to the iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 Series India Launch Date (Expected)

The premium phones are expected to launch between September 8 to September 11 of 2025. Apple may also reveal the official launch date. Apple is expected to announce the official launch date of the iPhone 17 series in the coming weeks. All iPhone 17 models are expected to be powered by the A19 series chips reportedly, bringing upgraded performance.

iPhone 17 Pro Price In India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air could launch at around Rs 1,20,000—especially if Apple raises the starting price of the iPhone 17 Pro to Rs 1,34,999 this year.