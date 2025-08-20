Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch: Check Expected Camera, Display, Price, Pre-Order And Sale Date

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch: Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series in India next month, in September. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Following the iPhone 16 series launch last year, the iPhone 17 lineup—which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—is expected to debut in the country.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 Pro Max on September 9, 2025, with pre-orders and sales starting soon after. The phone may come with big upgrades, including a new design, faster performance, and a better camera with a new telephoto sensor compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to carry the A19 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, Wi‑Fi 7, the largest LTPO 120Hz display around 6.9 inches. It may come with the most advanced camera system which include the triple 48MP sensors with Tetraprism telephoto and improved video, alongside the 24MP selfie camera. It is also anticipated that the Phone 17 Pro Max comes with a 8K video recording to the iPhone lineup for the first time. (Also Read: Apple To Skip iPhone 18 For Foldable iPhone In 2026? Major Reshuffle In Plans Before iPhone 17 Launch — What It Means for Customers)

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Pre-Order, Sale Date (Expected)

It is expected to be priced at around Rs 1,64,900 in India and $899 in the US. Following Apple’s trend of Friday launches, pre-orders are likely to begin on September 12, with sales rumored to start from September 19.