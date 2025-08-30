Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch On September 9: Check Expected Specs, Pre-Order, Sale Date, And Prices In India, US, Dubai

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India: Good news for iPhone users! Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino. The Cupertino-based company has scheduled the ‘Awe Dropping’ event for 10:30 PM IST. Alongside the Pro Max, Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro.

The much-anticipated iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be available in four color options — black, white, grey, and dark blue. Pre-orders are expected to begin on September 12, with deliveries and in-store sales starting from September 19.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

The new premium smartphone is expected to feature a large 6.9-inch display with ProMotion technology, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video playback, a feature previously exclusive to the Pro models.

The device is powered by the upgraded A19 Pro chipset, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. On the photography front, it is tipped to be the first iPhone to sport three 48-megapixel rear sensors, including a Wide, an Ultra Wide, and a Tetraprism Telephoto lens, with support for 8K video recording.

The flagship model is also rumored to get a significant battery upgrade, moving up to a 5,000mAh unit from last year’s 4,676mAh, and may introduce reverse wireless charging at 7.5W for the first time. Adding further, upgraded RAM support is expected to enhance multitasking and enable smoother usage of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 26. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 25,000; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Other Features)

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a vapor cooling system on the iPhone 17 Pro Max for improved heat dissipation. Unlike its predecessors, the upcoming Pro models may drop the titanium frame in favor of a return to aluminum frames.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India, Dubai And US (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,64,990 in India for the base 256GB model, marking a significant jump from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s Rs. 1,44,990 launch price. In the US, the handset is likely to cost around $1,249, while in Dubai, the price is expected to range between AED 5,299 and AED 6,999.