Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Launched In India With Longest Ever Battery Life; Check Camera, Battery, Display Price And Pre-order Date

iPhone 17 Pro Max India Launch: Apple has launched the iPhone 17 Pro Max in India at its September 9 Awe Dropping event, following the launch of the ultra-thin iPhone Air in the country. The new Pro lineup introduces a redesigned camera system, and the longest-ever battery life on an iPhone.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s latest and greatest 3-nanometre A19 Pro mobile processor. The iPhone 17 models support Apple Intelligence, Apple’s AI-powered suite that adds on-device generative features to the iOS experience. It is offered in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver colour options.

The 2025 iPhone lineup now brings a 120Hz refresh rate to all models, a feature that was earlier limited to the Pro versions. Apple has also reintroduced the aluminum frame design with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. For the first time, the Pro Max model offers a 2TB storage option. However, as always, iPhones in India are priced higher compared to markets like Dubai and the US.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, now reaching an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, a jump from 2,000 nits on its predecessor. It supports ProMotion with refresh rates up to 120Hz and an Always-On display for seamless viewing.

The phone is equipped with the Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back, offering three times more scratch resistance and four times more crack resistance than earlier models. At its core lies the powerful A19 Pro chipset paired with iOS 26, supported by a new vapor chamber cooling system for better thermal management. (Also Read: iPhone Air India Launch: Why Apple Dropped '17' From Its Slimmest Smartphone Ever; Check Camera, Display, Price, And Other Features)

Apple claims this model delivers the longest battery life of any iPhone to date, with 50% charge in just 20 minutes using the 40W USB-C adapter. A 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced AI tasks like on-device translation, screenshot recognition, and real-time machine learning, with Apple Intelligence designed to run offline for added privacy.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Pro Max debuts a triple 48MP “Fusion” system, enabling up to 8x optical zoom. The main and ultra-wide lenses benefit from Photonic Engine enhancements for improved low-light shots, while the 18MP “Centre Stage” front camera supports dual-capture video and adaptive framing for both portraits and landscapes. C

On the connectivity front, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is equally advanced, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 powered by the N1 wireless chip, while Apple Intelligence further boosts AirDrop and Personal Hotspot performance.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price In India, Pre-order And Sale Date

The iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB model, followed by Rs 1,69,900 for the 512GB variant. The 1TB option is priced at Rs 1,89,900, while the top-end 2TB model comes in at Rs 2,29,900.

The pre-order begins from September 12 across 63+ countries, including India, the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the UAE. Shipping starts from September 19 in the initial markets, followed by availability in 22 additional regions from September 26.