Apple iPhone 17 Series Expected Launch Date And Other Key Details

New Delhi: Apple is gearing up for its big September launch event, where it is expected to reveal the iPhone 17 series. While the company hasn’t confirmed the official date yet, this event is one of the most anticipated tech launches of the year. Along with the new iPhones, Apple is also likely to showcase the next-generation Apple Watch and other products.

According to media reports, Apple may announce the September launch event date towards the end of August. Reports suggest the launch date will be September 9, 2025, with sales starting on September 12. The event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, but you can also watch it live on Apple’s YouTube channel, website, and Apple TV.

For the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple might introduce a new ultra-thin model, possibly called the iPhone 17 Air, alongside the standard iPhone 17. The Air version is expected to be slimmer at just 5.65mm and feature a 120Hz display with the A19 chip. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 could keep a similar design to its predecessor.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get major upgrades in performance, camera quality and battery life. Both will likely use the A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM. Also, the Reports suggest that both models could offer up to 8x optical zoom and support 8K video recording. The Pro Max could get a bigger battery of 5000mAh.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is said to come in a compact design but with significant improvements, possibly using the S11 chip and a MediaTek modem chip for 5G. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 may get a wide-angle OLED display, satellite connectivity for emergency contact, and new health tracking features.

Apart from these products, other possible announcements include the AirPods Pro 3, a new Apple TV 4K streaming device and the HomePod 3.