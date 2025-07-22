Advertisement
Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch: Is Your iPhone Eligible For iOS 26 Update? Check Expected Release Date

Apple iOS 26 Beta Update: Apple iOS 26 introduces a new Apple Games app designed to simplify game discovery and management 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch: Is Your iPhone Eligible For iOS 26 Update? Check Expected Release Date Image Credit: Apple.com (Official)

Apple iOS 26 Beta Update: Apple is likely to roll out the public beta of its much-anticipated Apple iOS 26 sometime around July 23, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The update will give early testers a glimpse of the biggest revamp in iPhone software since iOS 7. It was first announced at WWDC earlier this year and has already gone through several rounds of developer testing.

The iOS 26 update will give iPhone users a chance to try out new features and the refreshed interface before the official release. Meanwhile, the stable iOS 26 build is expected to roll out in September, alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series. Those interested in accessing the new features can prepare to download and install the iOS 26 public beta on their eligible iPhones.

Adding further, iOS 26 introduces a new Apple Games app designed to simplify game discovery and management. CarPlay is also getting enhanced with features like pinned conversations, widget support, and a compact view for calls.

iOS 26 Public Beta Release: Is Your iPhone Eligible For Update?

The iOS 26 update will be compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models this year. If you're still using an iPhone Xs or Xr, it's time to consider upgrading within the next 12 months, as these older models will no longer support the latest software.

The iPhones eligible for the iOS 26 public beta include: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max; iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max; iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max; iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max; iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max; and the upcoming iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.

How To Download iOS 26 Public Beta

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone, then go to General > Software Update.

Step 2: Tap on Beta Updates to view available beta versions.

Step 3: Select iOS 26 Public Beta, and your iPhone will begin checking for the update.

Step 4: Tap Download and Install, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 5: After the download completes, choose to install the update immediately or later as per your preference. 

