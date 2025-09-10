Apple iPhone 17 Series Model-Wise Price List - Check Offers And Sales Date

Apple iPhone 17 Series: US tech giant Apple launched its much-awaited latest iPhone 17 series at a starting price of Rs 82,900 during the September 9 Awe Dropping event. The iPhone 17 series includes iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Along with the 17 series, the company also launched the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever built, at Rs 1,19,900. Customers in India can pre-order their favorite iPhone model from September 12, while the sales start from September 26.

The pricing for Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup ranges between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. The iPhone 17 (256 GB) is priced at Rs 82,900, while the ultra-thin iPhone Air (256 GB) starts at Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) is available at Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) is priced from Rs 1,49,900, which goes to Rs 2,29,900 for the top-end 2TB variant.

Apple iPhone 17 Series Prices

iPhone 17 (256 GB)- Rs 82,900

iPhone 17 (512GB)- Rs 1,02,900

iPhone Air (256 GB)- Rs 1,19,900

iPhone Air (512GB)- Rs 1,39,900

iPhone Air (1TB)- Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB)- Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro (512GB)- Rs 1,54,900

iPhone 17 Pro (1TB)- Rs 1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)- Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB)- Rs 1,69,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB)- Rs 1,89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB)- Rs 2,29,900

Offers And Sales Date

The latest Apple iPhone lineup comes with several offers, such as up to 6 months of No Cost EMI and Rs 5000 instant cashback with eligible cards. Additionally, customers can get benefits of Rs 3,590 to Rs 64,000 under the trade-in program for a new iPhone. While pre-orders start at 5:30 PM on September 12, the new iPhone lineup is available from September 19.