Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957972https://zeenews.india.com/technology/apple-iphone-17-series-model-wise-price-list-check-offers-and-sales-date-2957972.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Apple iPhone 17 Series Model-Wise Price List - Check Offers And Sales Date

US tech giant Apple launched its much-awaited latest iPhone 17 series at a starting price of Rs 82,900 during the September 9 Awe Dropping event.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 12:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple iPhone 17 Series Model-Wise Price List - Check Offers And Sales DateImage Source- Apple

Apple iPhone 17 Series: US tech giant Apple launched its much-awaited latest iPhone 17 series at a starting price of Rs 82,900 during the September 9 Awe Dropping event. The iPhone 17 series includes iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Along with the 17 series, the company also launched the iPhone Air, the thinnest iPhone ever built, at Rs 1,19,900. Customers in India can pre-order their favorite iPhone model from September 12, while the sales start from September 26.

The pricing for Apple’s latest iPhone 17 lineup ranges between Rs 82,900 and Rs 2,29,900. The iPhone 17 (256 GB) is priced at Rs 82,900, while the ultra-thin iPhone Air (256 GB) starts at Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) is available at Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB) is priced from Rs 1,49,900, which goes to Rs 2,29,900 for the top-end 2TB variant.

Apple iPhone 17 Series Prices

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

iPhone 17 (256 GB)- Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 (512GB)- Rs 1,02,900
iPhone Air (256 GB)- Rs 1,19,900
iPhone Air (512GB)- Rs 1,39,900
iPhone Air (1TB)- Rs 1,59,900
iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB)- Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro (512GB)- Rs 1,54,900
iPhone 17 Pro (1TB)- Rs 1,74,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max (256 GB)- Rs 1,49,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max (512GB)- Rs 1,69,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max (1TB)- Rs 1,89,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB)- Rs 2,29,900

Offers And Sales Date

The latest Apple iPhone lineup comes with several offers, such as up to 6 months of No Cost EMI and Rs 5000 instant cashback with eligible cards. Additionally, customers can get benefits of Rs 3,590 to Rs 64,000 under the trade-in program for a new iPhone. While pre-orders start at 5:30 PM on September 12, the new iPhone lineup is available from September 19.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK